Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Insider Sells $27,368.16 in Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) insider Paul A. Scoff sold 1,702 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $27,368.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SRLP opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $363.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. Sprague Resources LP has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $358.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources LP will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRLP. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

