Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465,160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.09% of Square worth $61,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,202,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 685,877 shares of company stock worth $111,603,815. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $18.53 on Friday, hitting $193.76. 401,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,536,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.13 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $193.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.48.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

