Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE STWD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.73. 11,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 24,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,576,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after buying an additional 2,565,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 223.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,355,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,065 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,402,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 458,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 424,985 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,172,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

