Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 million, a PE ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.