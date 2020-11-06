Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Infinera Put Options (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,472 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 862% compared to the typical volume of 153 put options.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,965,000 after buying an additional 580,604 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,697,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,568,000 after buying an additional 2,505,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after buying an additional 220,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,300,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after buying an additional 196,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 360,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN opened at $7.15 on Friday. Infinera has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

