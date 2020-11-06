Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.25 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

