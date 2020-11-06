SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $16.00 at Roth Capital

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SunPower from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.05.

SPWR opened at $19.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 969.98 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,298,982.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $3,730,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,002 shares of company stock worth $8,046,555. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SunPower by 1,368.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

