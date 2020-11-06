Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $23.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,043.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

