SVB Leerink Raises FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target to $92.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,443. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.68.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FibroGen by 35.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,978,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

