Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €102.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SY1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.38 ($127.51).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €110.55 ($130.06) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.71. Symrise AG has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

