Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Synopsys worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $241.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $15,212,432.59. Insiders sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

