TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €26.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €26.90 ($31.65) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.68 ($29.04).

TEG opened at €27.06 ($31.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. TAG Immobilien AG has a 1-year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 1-year high of €27.18 ($31.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.15.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

