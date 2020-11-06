Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $12.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.42. 50,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,498. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.23 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 39,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total transaction of $4,357,739.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,591,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

