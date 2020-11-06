Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $26.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.95.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $24.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 655,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,522 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.