Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.9% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.50. 67,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.53. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

