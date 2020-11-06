Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.93. 43,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,127. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.76 and its 200 day moving average is $133.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.