Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.80 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$1.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.01 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.76.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$106.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$503,025.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $409,150.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

