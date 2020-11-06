TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Trimmed by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in TC Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $20,204,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,475. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

