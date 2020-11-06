TD Securities Trims Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Target Price to $3.00

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,576. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,511,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Giardini bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 533,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,919.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,556 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

