Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 115,111 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,111 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $19,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 29.4% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,687. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

