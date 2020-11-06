Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 12,536 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.33% of AMETEK worth $76,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $110.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $1,011,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,192.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,919 shares of company stock worth $11,530,085 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

