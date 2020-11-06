Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 207,738 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,738 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $20,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95,640 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $43.66. 8,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,663. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

