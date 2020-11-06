Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,219 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $41,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 92,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.95. 1,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,719. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

