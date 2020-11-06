Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 333,440 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,078,953 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 333,440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in eBay were worth $56,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 53.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in eBay by 9.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $513,657,000 after purchasing an additional 726,128 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in eBay by 7.0% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 589,663 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,486,820. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,500.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,918 shares of company stock worth $8,098,596 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

