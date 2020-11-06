Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 44,112 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,985 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.68.

BK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

