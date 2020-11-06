Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 44,465 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $88,983,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $144.21. 42,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,086,086. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

