Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 54,474 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 36.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,474 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 49.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 88,657 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $86.33. 1,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,685. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

