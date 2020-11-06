Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,902 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.14% of The Hershey worth $41,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco grew its stake in The Hershey by 298.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.49. 2,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,096. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

