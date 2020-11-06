Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $21,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 102,912 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 85,693 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

EXPD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,353. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,139 shares of company stock valued at $28,666,329. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

