Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 535.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,547,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock traded down $11.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $577.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,797. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.27 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $575.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.18, for a total value of $617,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at $68,897,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,127 shares of company stock valued at $98,571,236. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.