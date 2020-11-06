Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cigna were worth $19,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cigna by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 17.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.85.

NYSE CI traded down $5.07 on Friday, hitting $209.09. 8,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.98.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

