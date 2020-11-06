Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 212.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125,262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prologis were worth $18,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis by 244.5% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,296,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.61. 2,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $109.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

