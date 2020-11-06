Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,234 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 2.04% of The Brink’s worth $42,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,301,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,241,000 after acquiring an additional 473,698 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 550,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,049,000 after buying an additional 311,251 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $12,374,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,476,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,725,000 after buying an additional 268,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,686,000 after buying an additional 254,071 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BCO traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 511,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,036. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -199.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

About The Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

