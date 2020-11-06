Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 123,707 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,707 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $55,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,555,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

