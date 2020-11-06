Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 23,036 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,036 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,521,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,150. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.15. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

