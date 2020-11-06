Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 26,590 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $59,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 62.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,299. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.27 and its 200 day moving average is $335.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.