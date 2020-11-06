Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 37,940 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

