Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 38,020 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $16,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $237.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,498. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.57 and its 200-day moving average is $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.07.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total transaction of $372,417.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,299.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $2,005,858.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,758 shares in the company, valued at $42,857,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

