Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 40,055 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PayPal were worth $50,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in PayPal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.36. 36,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,914,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $240.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on PayPal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

