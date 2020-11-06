Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,941 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $20,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.65.

Shares of ORLY traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $448.93. 698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,230. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,492. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

