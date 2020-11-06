Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,149 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.42% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $76,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $2,763,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH stock opened at $214.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.40. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

