Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $105,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.