Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Fortinet worth $21,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 171.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.43. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average is $128.43. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.