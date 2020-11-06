Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,292 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Citrix Systems accounts for 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $95,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after buying an additional 663,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $454,922,000 after purchasing an additional 580,208 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $68,581,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 753,917 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $111,512,000 after purchasing an additional 488,225 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7,917.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 486,821 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,749 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.85.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $76,466.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,839.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $249,452.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

