Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Eaton worth $20,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,240. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.