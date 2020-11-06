Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chubb were worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Chubb by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 70.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $11,285,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $137.90. 1,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,226. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.02.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

