Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

ALGN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $491.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,435. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $498.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,661 shares of company stock worth $71,465,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

