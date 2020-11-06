Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $62,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in salesforce.com by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 20,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in salesforce.com by 11.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,961 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 313,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after buying an additional 66,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist upped their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.94.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,249. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.22 and its 200-day moving average is $207.60. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,826,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 687,772 shares of company stock valued at $166,577,874. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

