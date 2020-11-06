Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 36.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.00. 3,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,118. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.11 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.