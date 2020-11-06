Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $44,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,075 shares of company stock worth $50,305,204. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

CHTR stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $646.48. 697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $617.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

